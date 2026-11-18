BASF and DWE GmbH, a German industrial plant engineering company, announced Nov. 18 a collaboration to advance modular methanol production using renewable energy and non-fossil carbon sources. The agreement combines DWE's Power-to-Liquid (PtL) process technology with BASF's methanol synthesis catalysts for small- and medium-scale production facilities.

DWE has developed a standardized modular synthesis concept using pre-engineered process units that can be integrated into new or existing facilities. The modules are designed to operate between 30% and 100% load while maintaining process performance under industrial operating conditions, according to the companies. Additional capacity can be installed through parallel modules, allowing projects to expand in stages based on market demand and hydrogen availability.

BASF will supply methanol synthesis catalysts for the process. The companies said combining the process technology and catalyst systems is intended to support production performance, operating reliability and catalyst service life.

Renewable methanol can serve as a chemical feedstock, a fuel for shipping and an intermediate in synthetic fuel production. The companies aim to provide project developers and industrial customers with a modular alternative to conventional, fossil-based methanol production.

The agreement does not identify a specific project location, production capacity or investment commitment. Instead, it establishes a collaboration to support future deployment of the modular production concept.

Separately, BASF announced Nov. 12 that it had agreed to sell its global mining solutions business to French specialty chemical producer SNF. The transaction includes a production facility in Cork, Ireland, and approximately 140 employees. Closing is expected in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.