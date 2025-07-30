    • Clariant
    Shanghai Electric’s biomass-to-green methanol plant in China

    Clariant and Shanghai Electric Partner to Scale Green Methanol Output

    July 30, 2025
    Partnership builds on startup of biomass-to-methanol facility and targets expansion into SAF, green ammonia and e-methanol production by 2027.

    Clariant has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Boiler Works, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, to support the development of sustainable energy projects in China. The collaboration builds on both companies' recent work on a 50,000 metric ton-per-year biomass-to-green methanol plant in Taonan, Jilin Province.

    The Taonan facility, which launched operations with Clariant’s MegaMax catalysts and on-site technical support, represents China’s first biomass-to-methanol plant, said Clariant in a press statement. The second phase of the project is scheduled for startup in 2027 and is expected to increase output to 200,000 metric tons per year of green methanol, along with 10,000 metric tons per year of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

    As part of the agreement, Clariant will provide catalyst technologies and engineering services for future production of green methanol, e-methanol, green ammonia and SAF, as well as for gas purification. Shanghai Electric will contribute its plant design and process expertise.

    Clariant said the next steps under the agreement include collaborative R&D, chemical equipment supply and turnkey project execution.

