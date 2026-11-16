Last week brought several developments involving specialty materials businesses, as chemical companies announced plans for business spin-offs, portfolio sales and new manufacturing partnerships. The moves span operations in Japan, Europe and China, with potential implications for chemical production assets and materials markets. More on each of these developments below.

Denka Plans to Spin Off Styrene-related Businesses

In a Nov. 9 announcement, Denka said it plans to establish a wholly owned subsidiary, Node Chemical Company Limited, to take over its styrene-related businesses, including styrene monomers, performance plastics and sheet products.

The Japanese chemical company expects to establish the subsidiary in December 2026, with the new entity taking over sales operations around April 2027. In a second phase, scheduled for April 2028, Denka plans to transfer its Chiba Plant manufacturing division and related sales operations to the subsidiary through a company split.

Denka also plans to transfer its performance plastics manufacturing and sales business in Singapore to the subsidiary from July 2028 onward.

The two-stage approach is intended to address the effects of transferring the businesses on customers, suppliers and employees, as well as regulatory requirements and permits for the manufacturing facilities.

Denka said the separation is intended to give the styrene-related businesses greater management autonomy and flexibility in pursuing future growth opportunities, including potential strategic partnerships.

BASF Agrees to Sell Mining Chemicals Business to SNF

On Nov. 12, BASF announced it had signed an agreement to sell its global mining solutions business to French specialty chemical producer SNF. The transaction includes the business's production facility in Cork, Ireland, and approximately 140 employees.

The portfolio includes chemicals used in mineral leaching, flotation and solvent extraction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BASF said the divestment follows a strategic review of its Performance Chemicals division. The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

SNF said the acquisition will expand its mining chemicals portfolio and add expertise in flotation and hydrometallurgy. Following completion, the company intends to maintain supply and service for mining customers.

Synthomer, BATF Plan China JV for Coatings Materials

Synthomer and China's BATF Group announced their agreement on Nov. 12 to establish a joint venture focused on coalescing agents and high-performance polyester resins for powder coatings.

The proposed venture will conduct research and development, manufacturing and sales of the materials in China. Synthomer will license its polyester resin technology and know-how to the joint venture and acquire a minority ownership stake.

The partnership combines Synthomer's materials technology and application expertise with BATF's manufacturing capabilities and supply chain network. The agreement remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval in China.

Coalescing agents support film formation in water-based coatings, while polyester resins are used in powder coating formulations. These materials influence properties such as durability, mechanical strength and coating performance.