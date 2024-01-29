  • ENEWS
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
    1. Industry News

    BASF and Envision Energy to Develop Hydrogen to Green Methanol Technology

    Jan. 29, 2024
    Companies plan for 2025 technology demo at Envision's Inner Mongolia facility.
    Jonathan Katz

    BASF and China-based Envison Energy said Jan. 29 they will jointly develop technology to convert green hydrogen and CO2 into sustainable methanol.

    Envision Energy will develop its own process using BASF's catalyst technology and will then license it to its customers, so they can build larger, sustainable methanol, or e-methanol, plants, said Kerstin Hoffmann, global communications manager for BASF's process catalysts and carbon-capture division.

    The two companies intend to demonstrate the feasibility of the process design at Envision Energy's Chifeng site in Inner Mongolia, China, in 2025. 

    Envision Energy, with headquarters in Shanghai, provides wind turbines and energy management software.

    The company will integrate BASF’s Synspire catalyst technology with its energy-management system.

    Synspire uses a self-cleaning mechanism that eliminates the accumulation of carbon on the catalyst surface. This prevents early deactivation of the catalyst when a low steam-to-carbon ratio is present, according to a description of the process on BASF’s website.

    The new catalyst enables the efficient conversion of green hydrogen and CO2 into e-methanol, which is methanol produced using renewable energy, BASF said.

    Envision Energy plans to synchronize its system with wind-power availability. The company will also apply its artificial intelligence platforms to optimize the dynamic mode of plant operation.

    E-methanol could be used a sustainable energy source for various modes of transportation without the need for new infrastructure, BASF noted.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Maximize Green Hydrogen Production with Advanced Instrumentation

    As the demand for Green Hydrogen grows, so does production. For natural gas distributors and OEMs, Hydrogen presents a unique opportunity, but to be…

    Advanced Measurement Solutions Enhance Blue Hydrogen Production

    Hydrogen has an important role to play in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Currently, steam methane reforming of natural gas and o…