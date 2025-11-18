BASF and ExxonMobil Collaborate on Low-Emission Hydrogen via Methane Pyrolysis

BASF and ExxonMobil have partnered to develop methane pyrolysis technology for producing low-emission hydrogen. They plan to build a demonstration plant at ExxonMobil's Baytown Complex, producing 2,000 tons of hydrogen and 6,000 tons of solid carbon annually.

Methane pyrolysis uses electricity to convert natural gas or bio-methane into hydrogen and solid carbon without generating process-related CO 2 emissions. It offers significant advantages over conventional methods: requiring five times less energy than water electrolysis, producing no process CO 2 unlike steam-methane reforming and using no water. The technology leverages existing natural gas infrastructure, making it deployable in regions where carbon capture and storage faces challenges.

The process yields two valuable products: low-emission hydrogen for energy and chemical feedstock, and high-purity solid carbon for steel, aluminum, construction and battery materials. BASF successfully validated its reactor concept at its Ludwigshafen test plant.

This collaboration aims to deliver cost-competitive, efficient hydrogen solutions for industrial use and supports BASF's strategy to enable customers' green transformation while advancing commercial-scale low-emission hydrogen production.