Chemical Industry Briefs Cover Rebranding, Biomethane and Leadership

The following roundup covers company and personnel developments announced this month, spanning industrial emissions control, renewable gas production and chemical industry leadership.

Air Pollution-Control Business Adopts Envanio Name

On Oct. 15, Dürr CTS, formerly the Clean Technology Systems division of Germany-based Dürr Group, has completed its transition to an independent company under the name Envanio. The business became independent in November 2025. Envanio designs, manufactures and services industrial exhaust air treatment systems, including regenerative thermal oxidizers used to control volatile organic compound emissions, along with industrial noise-control equipment. The company has approximately 1,300 employees and operates at 16 locations across 12 countries.

MOL Opens First Biomethane Plant in Hungary

On Oct. 14, MOL Group inaugurated a biomethane production unit at its Szarvas biogas plant in southeastern Hungary following an investment of more than 2.7 billion Hungarian forints. The facility can produce more than 7 million cubic meters of biomethane annually for injection into the national natural gas network, replacing an equivalent volume of conventional natural gas.

The plant upgrades biogas produced from organic waste, including meat-processing residues, manure and agricultural materials. MOL acquired the facility in 2023 and previously used its biogas to generate electricity and heat. The biomethane unit expands the site's available uses for renewable gas.

SI Group Appoints Marcello Boldrini as CEO

On Oct. 19, SI Group named Marcello Boldrini chief executive officer, effective Oct. 19, succeeding David Bradley, who led the specialty chemicals manufacturer as president and CEO from 2019. Boldrini most recently served as CEO of Kraton Corp. and has more than 30 years of experience in specialty chemicals and materials. The Woodlands, Texas-based company said Boldrini will focus on operational performance, execution of business priorities and customer commitments.

Petrocatalytics Names Celest Horton President

On Oct. 20, Petrocatalytics promoted Celest Horton to the newly created position of president. Horton joined the company in 2020 and most recently served as executive vice president. She will oversee operations, sales and marketing strategy, and long-term business planning at the Baltimore-based provider of catalyst recycling, spent materials management and environmental services for refining, petrochemical and chemical industries.

Former Smith & Loveless President Robert Rebori Dies at 91

Smith & Loveless announced Oct. 12 that Robert L. Rebori, its former chairman and president, died Oct. 7 at age 91. Rebori led the engineered water infrastructure equipment manufacturer for more than 30 years after becoming division president in 1978. He orchestrated a management buyout in 1980, returning the company to private ownership, and retired in 2009, transferring leadership and ownership to his son, Frank J. Rebori.

During his tenure, Smith & Loveless expanded into municipal, industrial and international markets, including through packaged pumping systems, grit removal equipment and wastewater treatment technologies.