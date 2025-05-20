    • Shutterstock
    Business Side News Roundup

    The Business Side: Chemical Firms Rebrand and Expand Portfolios

    May 20, 2025
    Recent activity in the chemical manufacturing sector includes rebranding efforts and a strategic acquisition aimed at expanding capabilities and improving operational efficiency.

    Recent developments show chemical and semiconductor companies aligning their operations to focus on specialization, integration and long-term growth. OQ Chemicals and Gaylord Chemical have rebranded under new names following ownership or strategic shifts, while Pryor has acquired Moretex Chemical to bolster industrial capabilities. Meanwhile, the Busch Group will consolidate its gas abatement systems under the Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions name. These changes reflect continued transformation across key industrial sectors. Details on each announcement follow.

    OQ Chemicals Becomes Oxea After Ownership Change

    Following its acquisition by Strategic Value Partners and Blantyre Capital, OQ Chemicals has rebranded to Oxea. The rebranding is part of a broader strategic shift supported by new ownership, the company said in a May 19 press statement.

    According to Oxea, the company continues to expand its product portfolio with the recent launch of heptanoic acid production in Oberhausen, Germany, and the supply of high-purity propionaldehyde at its Bay City, Texas, site. The company said these expansions are designed to meet growing global demand for specialty oxo chemicals.

    Oxea produces intermediates and performance chemicals for use in coatings, lubricants, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. The company employs more than 1,200 people worldwide and serves customers in over 60 countries.

    Gaylord Chemical Rebrands as gChem

    Gaylord Chemical Company announced in early April that it will now operate as gChem, a rebranding that the company said reflects its evolution and renewed focus on scientific innovation. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, with manufacturing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the company produces dimethyl sulfoxide for pharmaceutical, agricultural and microelectronics applications.

    In a press statement, gChem said the rebrand represents its commitment to sustainability, safety and operational excellence while aiming to attract industry talent.

    Pryor Acquires Moretex Chemical Products

    Pryor, a holding company focused on industrial revitalization, has acquired Moretex Chemical Products, Inc., a 117-year-old manufacturer of polyethylene emulsions. The acquisition, completed in April, aims to modernize operations and expand product development capabilities, according to a company statement.

    Moretex products serve the textiles, coatings, paper, concrete and adhesives sectors. Pryor said it plans to integrate advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, and retain the current workforce.

    The company also said it will maintain operations in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and invest in workforce development and community engagement as part of the acquisition. 

    Centrotherm Rebranded as Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

    Busch Group announced that Centrotherm clean solutions, a provider of gas abatement systems for the semiconductor industry, will be integrated into Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, effective September 2025. The consolidation unites two subsidiaries under the Busch Group umbrella, the company said in a May 13 press statement.

    The transition will consolidate gas abatement offerings under a single brand focused on vacuum and contamination control technologies. Busch acquired Centrotherm clean solutions in 2023.

    According to the company, the integration is designed to streamline offerings for semiconductor and related industries, including MEMS, LED and solar cell manufacturing. Existing operations in Blaubeuren, Germany, will remain in place, and all 350 employees will retain their positions.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

