Industry Moves: Distributor Acquisition, Bio-Based Feedstock Project and a Major Rebrand

Chemical distributors, renewable feedstock suppliers and industrial sensor manufacturers announced notable developments this week, reflecting ongoing transitions across supply chains, sustainability initiatives and operations strategy. The updates include the sale of EMCO Chemical Distributors to a private equity firm, a regenerative agriculture project aimed at supporting future bio-based monoethylene glycol production and Garner Industries’ plan to adopt the BinMaster Sensors and Technologies name following recent facility rebuilds and acquisitions.



EMCO Chemical Distributors Sold to Private Equity Firm

Lindsay Goldberg, a private equity firm headquartered in New York, said it has agreed to acquire EMCO Chemical Distributors, a Wisconsin-based distributor of industrial chemicals serving the midwestern United States. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1971 by Edward Polen, EMCO is reportedly one of the largest independent chemical distributors in North America, employing more than 500 people. The company said it distributes, blends and packages more than 5,000 SKUs for over 4,000 customers across multiple end markets.

EMCO operates eight distribution and packaging facilities, an application lab, an environmental services facility and a delivery fleet that provides just-in-time distribution, according to the company.

Following the transaction’s close, Polen will retire, and Frank Bergonzi, a chemicals industry executive and Lindsay Goldberg affiliate partner, will become executive chairman of EMCO’s board of directors.

Lindsay Goldberg partners John Holland and Eric Fry said the firm plans to work with EMCO’s management team to support its long-term growth and operations.

Sustainea, Primient Launch Regenerative Agriculture Project to Support Bio-Based Chemical Production

Sustainea Bioglycols, a Houston-based renewable chemicals company, said it has launched a regenerative agriculture project in partnership with Primient, a U.S. producer of plant-based ingredients. The project will support approximately 1,000 acres of farmland near Lafayette, Indiana, to promote regenerative practices that improve soil health, increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company.

The initiative is intended to help establish climate-smart sourcing for Sustainea’s planned Bio-MEG plant in Lafayette, which is expected to begin operations in 2028. The facility will process about 42,000 bushels of corn per day and could avoid up to 400,000 tons of CO₂-equivalent emissions annually by replacing petroleum-based monoethylene glycol (MEG) with a renewable alternative, the company said.

Primient has operated a regenerative agriculture program in the U.S. Midwest since 2018 that supports farmers with tools, data and financial assistance to adopt practices such as no-till farming, crop rotation and reduced fertilizer use. Sustainea said it plans to scale its sourcing program alongside the facility’s ramp-up to increase transparency and long-term sustainability within its feedstock supply chain.



Garner Industries to adopt BinMaster Sensors and Technologies name

Garner Industries LLC announced it will begin operating under the new name BinMaster Sensors and Technologies LLC, the company said. The updated name reflects the organization’s expanded focus on sensors, software and monitoring technologies used in industrial and agricultural operations, according to the company.

According to the company, the transition follows a period of recovery and growth after a tornado destroyed its Lincoln, Nebraska, campus in April 2024. Operations were rebuilt and relocated with minimal service interruption while the company pursued acquisitions to broaden its technology capabilities. Those additions included Senix, an ultrasonic sensing provider, and HerdStar, maker of BinTrac weighing systems and MicroZone heating controls.

The company now operates from new facilities in Lincoln and Mankato, Minnesota, and continues to advance its BinMaster, Senix, BinTrac and MicroZone product lines. President Scott Hudson said the change reflects the organization’s long-term direction while maintaining continuity for customers and partners.