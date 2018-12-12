GF Piping Systems introduces the ChlorFit Schedule 80 Corzan CPVC (chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) Piping System to handle highly aggressive chemicals that typically cause corrosion in copper and stainless steel piping. ChlorFit pipe and fittings are extruded/molded from premium grade chlorinate polyvinyl chloride Corzan compound. This compound reportedly creates a material that is highly resistant to nitric acid, sodium chloride, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid and hydrochloric acid.

The Corzan CPVC compound provides fire-resistant qualities and holds the ICC-ES PMG E84 25/50 plenum fire rating. Using high quality raw materials and industrial grade manufacturing, ChlorFit features a thicker wall than thin walled plastic piping, making it more durable with higher pressure ratings. Because ChlorFit is a lightweight material, handling is easy and requires minimal mechanical equipment at the job site, reducing installation- related costs, according to the company.

Unlike other thermoplastic materials, ChlorFit reportedly can operate 100% of the time at temperatures from 32°F - 200°F (0°C - 93°C). The ChlorFit system handles higher temperatures than most plastic piping systems and is much lighter and easier to handle than metal solutions, according to the company.

Typical ChlorFit applications include production facilities, blending operations, reagent processes, air scrubbing and wastewater treatment/demineralization operations in a variety of markets. Available in sizes ¼-inch to 24-inch, pipe joining is accomplished using solvent welding, threaded joints and full pressure flanges. GF Piping Systems offers a comprehensive chemical compatibility guide to ensure specific application parameters such as concentration, pressure and temperature are appropriate for ChlorFit before specifying or installing the system. Factory training is recommended prior to installation.