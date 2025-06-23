PSG Acquires ipp Pump Products

PSG has acquired ipp Pump Products GmbH, a German manufacturer specializing in sanitary pump technologies used in hygienic processing applications.

ipp’s portfolio includes lobe and progressive cavity pumps designed for contactless fluid transfer and optimized for CIP/SIP processes, according to PSG. The acquisition adds complementary technologies for high-purity applications across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and biotechnology sectors.

In a press statement, PSG President Karl Buscher said ipp’s solutions address “mission-critical hygienic applications” and will enhance the company’s pump offerings across several strategic markets.

ipp manufactures its equipment using corrosion-resistant materials, such as stainless steel and Hastelloy, to support demanding process performance standards.