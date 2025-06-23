    • Shutterstock
    PSG Acquires ipp Pump Products

    June 23, 2025
    The acquisition broadens PSG’s capabilities for hygienic fluid handling in pharmaceutical, food and biotech processing.

    PSG has acquired ipp Pump Products GmbH, a German manufacturer specializing in sanitary pump technologies used in hygienic processing applications.

    ipp’s portfolio includes lobe and progressive cavity pumps designed for contactless fluid transfer and optimized for CIP/SIP processes, according to PSG. The acquisition adds complementary technologies for high-purity applications across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and biotechnology sectors.

    In a press statement, PSG President Karl Buscher said ipp’s solutions address “mission-critical hygienic applications” and will enhance the company’s pump offerings across several strategic markets.

    ipp manufactures its equipment using corrosion-resistant materials, such as stainless steel and Hastelloy, to support demanding process performance standards.

