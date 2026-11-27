The American Chemistry Council (ACC) announced on Nov. 19 that registration is open for the 40th annual Global Chemical Regulations Conference & Exhibition (GlobalChem), scheduled for March 1–3, 2027, at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia.

The conference will bring together chemical manufacturers, regulators, scientists and compliance professionals to discuss federal, state and international chemical management policies, with an emphasis on implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Topics on the 2027 agenda include the future of TSCA risk evaluations, EPA science policy, confidential business information (CBI) protections, regulatory reviews by the Office of Management and Budget, new chemical reviews and supply chain resiliency.

The program also will address competitiveness and risk management, as well as developments in international chemical management.

The opening reception is scheduled for the evening of March 1, with conference sessions beginning March 2 at 8 a.m. The event is intended for chemical manufacturers, importers, downstream users, regulatory and compliance professionals, chemical engineers and others involved in chemical management.

Registration and conference information are available at GlobalChem's website.