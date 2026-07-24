ACC Coalition Calls for Unified Federal Chemical Safety Rules

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) and a coalition of 75 organizations on July 22 called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Office of Management and Budget to establish a unified federal framework for workplace chemical safety.

In a letter dated July 20, the coalition urged the agencies to use Section 9 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to coordinate chemical safety regulations and eliminate what it described as overlapping workplace requirements between EPA and OSHA.

According to the coalition, EPA's Workplace Chemical Protection Program, established through recent TSCA risk management rules, has created duplicate regulatory obligations alongside OSHA's existing worker safety standards. The organizations said the overlapping requirements can complicate compliance for employers without improving worker protections.

The letter cites Section 9 of TSCA, which authorizes EPA to coordinate with OSHA on worker safety matters. It also references language in House Report 119-215 accompanying the Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, which directs EPA to revise its memorandum of understanding with OSHA to better define each agency's responsibilities and collaboration.

The coalition recommended that EPA and OSHA establish a single federal framework for occupational chemical safety, strengthen coordination between the agencies, align regulatory responsibilities with each agency's expertise and eliminate duplicative or conflicting workplace requirements.

"The coalition and its members stand ready to support this effort and engage constructively with both agencies to advance a more effective, coordinated and durable framework," the organizations wrote.

The letter is the latest policy initiative from the ACC. The trade association recently warned that the Trump administration's 25% tariffs on certain Brazilian imports could increase costs for U.S. chemical manufacturers and downstream industries while undermining efforts to reshore chemical supply chains. In comments submitted to federal officials, the ACC said broad tariffs on key raw materials could make imported finished chemicals more competitive than domestic production despite expanded exemptions for some chemical feedstocks.