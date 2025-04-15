ACC Survey: Public Supports TSCA Reform and Chemical Industry Role

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) shared results of a new Morning Consult poll during its GlobalChem conference held April 15 in Washington, D.C., revealing broad voter support for reforming how the Environmental Protection Agency implements the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

According to the survey, Americans view the chemical industry as vital to sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing and technology. A majority also support EPA decision-making that considers economic factors and the practical use of personal protective equipment during chemical evaluations.

Survey results show that nearly three-quarters of respondents believe increased U.S. chemical production will drive job creation and domestic investment. About two-thirds agree that streamlining regulations would promote innovation and reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing.

Respondents also want the EPA to meet its 90-day deadline for reviewing new chemicals, citing benefits to manufacturing certainty, competitiveness and national security. More than 60% support Congress using its authority to adjust TSCA implementation.

Chemical Processing has requested additional details from ACC on survey methodology and participant demographics and will update coverage when we receive a response.

For more details on the results, see the full ACC press release.