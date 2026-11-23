Increasing the voltage in an electrochemical reaction does not necessarily increase production efficiency, according to researchers at The Ohio State University. Their study of carbon monoxide conversion to methanol found that reaction rates depend on both electron transfer and how quickly carbon monoxide molecules attach to a catalyst.

The findings could help guide catalyst and process design for producing methanol and other chemicals using renewable electricity. Methanol is used as a fuel and as an industrial chemical feedstock.

The team, led by researchers in Ohio State's Department of Chemistry, attached metal-based catalysts to carbon nanotubes and exposed them to carbon monoxide while applying different electrical voltages. Among the catalysts tested, a cobalt-based catalyst bound carbon monoxide more strongly than the other metals.

The researchers also found that the surrounding electrolyte affects how quickly carbon monoxide attaches to the catalyst. The chemical environment must reorganize to accommodate the molecule, and the speed of that process influences the overall reaction rate.

The rate-limiting step changed with the applied voltage. At lower voltages, electron transfer can limit the reaction. At higher voltages, the rate at which carbon monoxide adsorbs onto the catalyst becomes the constraint. Consequently, increasing voltage alone does not ensure faster methanol production.

The researchers said the findings, published in Nature Chemistry, could help scientists develop catalysts and electrochemical systems that account for both electron-transfer rates and the behavior of the surrounding chemical environment.

The team plans to investigate whether the same principles apply to other chemical processes, evaluate performance over longer operating periods and compare the approach with conventional methanol production methods.

Why This Matters

Electrochemical routes to chemical production depend on more than the catalyst material and the amount of electricity supplied. This study highlights how catalyst adsorption and electrolyte behavior can also control reaction rates.

For chemical engineers evaluating electrified chemical processes, understanding which step limits a reaction at different operating conditions can inform catalyst selection and process optimization. The researchers have not yet established how the approach compares with conventional methanol production at industrial scale.