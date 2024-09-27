Researchers Find Selective Way to Steer Hydrocarbon Transformation

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have made a significant advancement in developing a more environmentally friendly and precise method for transforming hydrocarbons into other chemicals using electricity. This electrocatalytic approach aims to replace traditional chemical processing, which relies heavily on heat and pressure.

Led by Marcel Schreier and Christine Lucky, the team focused on breaking carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen bonds in butane with unprecedented control. Their method involves using an electrochemical cell with a polarized electrode, allowing butane to adsorb onto a platinum surface. By applying various potentials, they were able to manipulate the transformation process and consistently produce methane as a desired end product.

“What we show is that we can use dynamic control over electrode potentials to initiate rearrangement of the electrochemical interface in a way that allows us to start controlling catalytic reactions, elementary step by elementary step,” said Schreier in a news release.

This level of control over individual reaction steps is not achievable with conventional thermal catalysis. The researchers believe this breakthrough could lead to a new paradigm in chemical synthesis, offering greater precision and efficiency.

The study, published in Nature Catalysis, represents an important step toward more sustainable chemical manufacturing processes. It demonstrates the potential of electricity-driven chemistry to revolutionize the field, potentially replacing traditional petroleum-based methods for producing chemicals, fuels and plastics.