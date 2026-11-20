Olin Corp. and Huntsman Corp. outlined Nov. 17 the business structure and leadership of their proposed combined company, OlinHuntsman Corp., which will operate through four divisions: Essential Chemicals, Polyurethanes, Advanced Solutions and Winchester. The structure is designed to integrate upstream chemical production with downstream materials and formulation businesses.

The Essential Chemicals division will combine Olin's chlor-alkali, vinyls and upstream epoxy operations with Huntsman's ethyleneamines business. The combination brings chlorine and caustic soda production together with additional chlorine derivatives and downstream chemicals.

The Polyurethanes division will include Huntsman's existing polyurethane business, excluding thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU), along with its maleic anhydride operations. OlinHuntsman plans to integrate chlorine supply from its Essential Chemicals division into polyurethane production beginning in 2031.

The Advanced Solutions division will combine Huntsman's Advanced Materials, TPU and Performance Amines businesses with Olin's Epoxy Formulated Solutions operations. The businesses supply specialty materials and formulated products for a range of industrial applications.

The fourth division, Winchester, will continue to operate as a separate business focused on ammunition and related products.

The combined company's chemical operations also will have an Enterprise Services group responsible for centralized supply chain management, procurement and information technology. The companies said the organizational structure is intended to simplify operations and improve coordination across their businesses.

Ken Lane, Olin's current president and CEO, will lead OlinHuntsman in the same roles. Division leadership will include Deon Carter for Essential Chemicals, Steen Weien Hansen for Polyurethanes, Scott Wright for Advanced Solutions and Brett Flaugher for Winchester.

The companies previously outlined their plans for a merger of equals in June 2026, with the combined business expected to generate approximately $12.5 billion in annual revenue based on 2025 results. Shareholders of both companies approved the transaction in August.

The new organizational structure will take effect when the merger closes, which the companies currently expect in early 2027, subject to customary closing conditions.