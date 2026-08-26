Olin, Huntsman Shareholders Approve $12.5B Proposed Merger

Olin Corp. and Huntsman Corp. said Aug. 25 that shareholders of both companies approved the proposals needed to complete their previously announced all-stock merger, which they described as a merger of equals.

Based on preliminary voting results, about 97% of votes cast by Olin shareholders, representing 81% of outstanding shares, supported the transaction. At Huntsman's special meeting, about 99% of votes cast, representing 75% of outstanding shares, supported the merger. The final results remain subject to certification by the companies' independent election inspectors.

According to the announcement, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will be named OlinHuntsman Corp. and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Olin and Huntsman first announced the merger in June, describing it as a combination of Olin's upstream chemicals and feedstock operations with Huntsman's polyurethane systems, formulation technologies and advanced materials businesses. The companies reported that the combined business generated approximately $12.5 billion in 2025 revenue and identified more than $400 million in potential cost synergies and integration benefits.

Under the previously announced terms, Olin shareholders will own approximately 54.5% of the combined company and Huntsman shareholders approximately 45.5%. Olin President and CEO Ken Lane is expected to become CEO of OlinHuntsman, while Huntsman Chairman, President and CEO Peter Huntsman is expected to serve as non-executive chairman.