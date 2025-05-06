    • Huntsman
    Huntsman E-GRADE amines at Conroe, Texas site

    Huntsman Adds High-Purity Amines Capability at Texas Site

    May 6, 2025
    The new unit in Conroe will produce low-trace metal amines used in advanced chip production.

    Specialty chemicals manufacturer Huntsman Corporation, based in The Woodlands, Texas, has expanded its manufacturing facility in Conroe to include new purification and packaging capabilities for semiconductor-grade chemicals, according to a press statement issued May 1.

    The addition of the E-Grade unit will allow the site to produce high-purity amines with low trace metals, including quaternary amines and amine oxides. These materials are used in the production of semiconductor chips, particularly for advanced node applications.

    According to the press statement, the new system supports controlled production from blending through purification and packaging, aimed at ensuring consistency and reliability.

    The expansion is intended to enhance Huntsman’s ability to meet global demand for semiconductor-grade materials and contribute to supply chain security. The company stated it plans to leverage its R&D and global manufacturing infrastructure to support quality standards required by the electronics industry.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

