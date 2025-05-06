Huntsman Adds High-Purity Amines Capability at Texas Site

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Huntsman Corporation, based in The Woodlands, Texas, has expanded its manufacturing facility in Conroe to include new purification and packaging capabilities for semiconductor-grade chemicals, according to a press statement issued May 1.

The addition of the E-Grade unit will allow the site to produce high-purity amines with low trace metals, including quaternary amines and amine oxides. These materials are used in the production of semiconductor chips, particularly for advanced node applications.

According to the press statement, the new system supports controlled production from blending through purification and packaging, aimed at ensuring consistency and reliability.

The expansion is intended to enhance Huntsman’s ability to meet global demand for semiconductor-grade materials and contribute to supply chain security. The company stated it plans to leverage its R&D and global manufacturing infrastructure to support quality standards required by the electronics industry.