Updated 11/17/2026 at 7:45 p.m. EST

A man who news sources have identified as a BioUrja employee was indicted in connection with a bomb found at the company’s Peoria, Illinois, plant Friday, according to a federal court filing.

The two-page indictment filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois alleges Andrew Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, Illinois, sent an email threat to the plant the same day authorities found a bomb in the facility.

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Kozak with one count of transmitting via interstate or foreign commerce a threat to unlawfully damage and destroy the BioUrga Renewables plant in Peoria by means of fire and an explosive, and one count of making threatening interstate communications, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

If convicted, Kozak faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the first count, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. The maximum statutory penalties for the second count, making threatening interstate communications, are up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

The bomb forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people within a 1-mile radius of the plant. As of early Tuesday, law enforcement officials had released few details about the incident, including the placement of the bomb and a potential motive.

A LinkedIn profile of someone with the same name identified himself as a process trainee at the facility “learning how to operate an ethanol plant.” He previously worked as a process technician team lead for another chemical manufacturer, according to his profile.

The incident raises questions about chemical plant security more than three years after the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program lapsed. Since then, industry groups and security experts have stressed the need for chemical plants to continue practicing due diligence when it comes to plant security.

Insider Threats Pose Challenges for Chemical Plants

The focus on plant security is often on outside actors, such as foreign terrorists, but inside threats are among the most challenging to combat, said Stephen Wallace, a former investigator with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board and author of the book “Hazardous Lies.”

“Organizations have to strike a balance between protecting personal freedoms while also protecting their own workers, assets and members of the general public,” he said.

Wallace, who also worked for the National Nuclear Security Administration, said there must be a multilayered approach to addressing insider threats, beginning with an effective background investigation of anyone working onsite. Some news organizations have reported that Kozak had a prior criminal record, including a felony burglary conviction in Nebraska.

If true, his previous arrests should have been a red flag prompting further investigation, Wallace said.

“The company should have known about his past and questioned the individual about those previous activities,” Wallace said. “It may be that they still take a chance on hiring the individual if they are convinced that he has changed, but it would still have made sense to have an extra level of scrutiny. Perhaps he should have been escorted or other safeguards should be in place if they let him into the trainee program.”

All employees should receive training to identify suspicious behavior within their plants, Wallace said. Behaviors that could be cause for concern include sudden changes from their normal demeanor, including aggressive behavior, showing unusual interest in sensitive areas beyond their role, frequent absenteeism and threats against the company or other employees, he said.

“In the government, they even checked our trips overseas and any large deviations in finances,” said Wallace. “Those are flags that have led to many spies being captured. While I’m not advocating for a system on the level with federal government background checks for those with access to nuclear secrets, the chemical industry must understand that critical materials and equipment remain targets now more than ever. And that includes nefarious actors who may be disgruntled workers, community activists and foreign and domestic terrorists.”

CFATS Expiration Leaves Gap in Chemical Security

Allowing CFATS to expire may have sent “an unhelpful message to chemical manufacturers,” Wallace said. CFATS officially expired on July 27, 2023. The program was first approved in 2007 to secure chemical operations after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was among the primary obstacles to reauthorization. He blocked a vote on the bill in 2022, saying it favored big businesses while overburdening smaller companies.

But the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and other industry groups contended that eliminating CFATS put the burden solely on chemical manufacturers to protect themselves. CFATS provided tools that helped chemical facilities identify security vulnerabilities, including cyberthreats, said proponents. This included the ability to crosscheck job candidates against the FBI’s terrorist database.

Shortly after CFATS reauthorization failed, Eric Byer, CEO of the Alliance for Chemical Distribution, said his members were getting by but remarked that “when you don’t have access to the terrorist screening database, the employees you’re going to hire aren’t vetted.”

ACC has supported a national approach to chemical security, including the Maritime Transportation Security Act and industry programs such as its own Responsible Care Security Code, said Scott Jensen, ACC’s director of issue communications. He further recommended that the industry continue to engage with the Department of Homeland Security through the Chemical Sector Coordinating Council to share information and strengthen national security.

When asked whether CFATS should receive another look from lawmakers, Jensen said:

“It's a good question, but I think it's complicated to answer since so much time has passed since the program lapsed.”

He pointed to an ACC blog post marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and a recent Government Accountability Office report on chemical facility security. The ACC blog noted that CFATS provided national security tools and recommended that DHS consider the GAO recommendation to restore access to a federal personnel vetting process.

Federal Resources Remain Available to Chemical Manufacturers

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, administered the CFATS program under the DHS. The agency has resources that chemical manufacturers can still use to evaluate its risks, including the ChemLock program and its Office for Bombing Prevention.

A CISA spokesperson noted that the agency’s voluntary programs and resources can help critical infrastructure stakeholders “secure chemical facilities from a wide range of both cyber and physical threats.”