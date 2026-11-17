A suspect is in custody in connection with bomb found at the BioUrja Renewables facility in central Illinois last week, said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali in a press statement Monday.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, and the Peoria Police Department had not confirmed the mayor’s report by publication time.

Ali said leaders at the BioUrja plant told her about the arrest.

Around 1 p.m. CST Friday, BioUrja reported a bomb threat to Peoria police, said Police Chief Brad Dixon during a news conference.

About an hour later a suspicious package was discovered and additional resources arrived on the scene to examine it, Dixon said.

By early evening, officials determined the package was a credible threat and identified a blast radius of 1 mile from the BioUrja facility. They issued an evacuation order for anyone who lived or worked within a one-mile radius of the facility. Around 9:10 p.m. Friday bomb technicians “rendered the package safe,” Dixon said.

Following an extensive search of the BioUrja facility, federal and local law enforcement found no other items of concern. Residents and workers were allowed to return to the area on Saturday.

BioUrja did not respond to a call requesting comment on the incident by publication time. The size of the facility made the search challenging. Dixon described a plant larger than 44 football fields with multiple floors, silos and catwalks to investigate, the Associated Press reported.

BioUrja Renewables produces fuel ethanol, corn-based oils and spirits used in alcoholic beverages and consumer products, such as hand sanitizers. ADM sold the Peoria ethanol production complex in 2021 to BioUrja Group. At the time of the acquisition, ADM said approximately 150 people worked at the plant.