    CSB Investigates Fatal Dust Explosion at Nebraska Biofuels Plant

    Aug. 4, 2025
    Three people were killed in a fire and explosion at Horizon Biofuels. CSB has launched an investigation and reiterated safety concerns over combustible dust.

    The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has opened a formal investigation into a fatal explosion and fire at the Horizon Biofuels facility in Fremont, Nebraska. The incident occurred July 29 and resulted in the deaths of a man and his two young daughters who were inside the facility at the time.

    “This horrific incident should never have happened,” said CSB Chairperson Steve Owens. “We want to prevent a terrible tragedy like this from occurring again.”

    The facility produces wood fuel pellets from wood waste for heating and industrial use, as well as animal bedding. Local media reported that the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office attributed the cause to an accidental dust fire.

    The CSB has previously investigated multiple combustible dust-related incidents and has released hazard studies, videos, and safety alerts aimed at preventing such events.

    For its part, Chemical Processing hosts an annual combustible dust roundtable webinar to increase awareness of the hazards and the available safeguards against fires and explosions within combustible solids processing and handling industries. 

