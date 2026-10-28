BASF Expands APG Production Capacity at Ohio Site

BASF, the Ludwigshafen, Germany-based chemical maker, said Oct. 27 it had commissioned expanded alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) production capacity at its Cincinnati, Ohio, site. The company said the expansion is intended to increase local supply for North American customers.

First announced in 2023, the expansion is intended to increase local supply for North American customers. APGs are nonionic surfactants made from renewable feedstocks and are readily biodegradable under OECD 301 testing. Applications include personal care, household and industrial cleaning, industrial formulations and agriculture.

The Cincinnati facility joins BASF's APG production sites in Düsseldorf, Germany; Jinshan, China; and Bangpakong, Thailand. The company said the expanded network will support regional supply and responsiveness to customer demand.

BASF first announced the Cincinnati investment alongside a planned expansion in Thailand in June 2023, citing demand for bio-based and biodegradable surfactants and a goal of reducing cross-regional product shipments.

The expansion comes as BASF pursues broader portfolio changes, including a recent reported increase in its offer for specialty chemicals producer Evonik in a potential deal valued at more than €11 billion. The proposed acquisition would represent a significant addition to BASF’s chemicals business.