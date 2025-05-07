Pilot Chemical to Produce Biobased Sulfonates at Ohio Facility

Global specialty chemicals manufacturer Pilot Chemical Co. announced May 5 it will produce biobased surfactants at its Middletown, Ohio, facility under an exclusive agreement with Novvi LLC.

The partnership enables Pilot to supply CalCare AOS, a biobased alpha olefin sulfonate surfactant, to the North American household, industrial and institutional, and personal care markets. Pilot will serve as the exclusive sulfonator and marketing channel for the product in the region.

The surfactant combines the performance characteristics of synthetic alpha olefin sulfonates with the environmental benefits of a renewable feedstock, according to the press statement. Production will utilize Novvi’s bio alpha olefin technology and supply chain, integrated with Pilot’s commercial-scale sulfonation operations.

CalCare AOS is designed for use in cleaning and rinse-off personal-care applications and is considered a sulfate-alternative surfactant. Pilot stated that commercial quantities will be available in the second half of 2025.