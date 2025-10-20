BASF Expands Plant, Neopentyl Glycol Capacity in China

BASF started up a new neopentyl glycol (NPG) plant at its Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China, expanding global annual capacity to 335,000 metric tons. The new unit, part of the company’s Intermediates division, adds 80,000 metric tons of output to meet growing regional demand for low-emission powder coating resins across Asia Pacific. The first customer delivery was completed in October, according to the company.

The site also began producing an NPG formulation with a reduced product carbon footprint, reportedly made possible through high-efficiency process technology, integration within the Verbund structure and the use of renewable electricity and lower-carbon feedstocks.

“The new NPG plant bolsters our local production footprint by strengthening our speed and responsiveness to increasing customer demand for eco-friendly powder coating resins across Asia Pacific,” said Michael Becker, senior vice president of BASF’s intermediates Asia Pacific unit.

Powder coatings are used widely across building materials, appliances and automotive sectors. Due to their lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, they can reduce VOC release by up to 50% compared to liquid coatings, the company said. NPG is also used in lubricants, plasticizers and pharmaceutical production.