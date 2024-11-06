BASF Continues Sustainability Drive with New Partnership

BASF and biotechnology company Acies Bio have agreed to partner to further develop a sustainable fermentation technology to produce fatty alcohols from methanol. Fatty alcohols are essential building blocks for several ingredients in the home and personal care markets, in particular surfactants.

Acies Bio’s OneCarbonBio synthetic biology platform is designed to efficiently convert renewable methanol, derived from captured CO 2 emissions, into a variety of chemical raw materials. BASF’s Care Chemicals division and Acies Bio will use the specialized microbes and scale up the fermentation process to produce fatty acids and derivatives to manufacture various chemical compounds.

According to BASF, the project will increase scale and flexibility, diversifying its renewable feedstock portfolio and contributing to the resilience of Care Chemicals’ global supply chain.

What People Are Saying

Matthias Maase, global director sustainability, Care Chemicals BASF: “Biotechnology complements our chemistry to create a more sustainable future. We are very pleased to have found the right partner in Acies Bio to further develop this innovation at an early stage. With a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach, our research scope of the partnership covers the entire chain from production strain development to large scale manufacturing. This will be of benefit to our customers in Personal Care, Home Care and I&I and Industrial Formulators worldwide.”

Gregor Kosec, director of R&D, Acies Bio: “Partnering with BASF marks an important milestone, reflecting a significant recognition of Acies Bio’s R&D efforts. By combining our advanced microbial production strains and the OneCarbonBio platform with BASF’s proven process development and supply chain expertise, we are poised to bring our technologies to a global scale. This collaboration demonstrates the transformative potential of Acies Bio’s microbial innovations to drive net-zero production of specialty and industrial chemicals.”