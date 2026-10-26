Honeywell Launches AI Platform at Dangote Refinery

On Oct. 26, Honeywell Technologies announced plans to deploy an artificial intelligence platform at Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Nigeria. The system combines industrial process knowledge, operating data and AI models to help engineers identify production constraints, investigate problems and evaluate potential operating adjustments.

Honeywell estimates the system could deliver more than $60 million in gross annual operational benefits at full refinery capacity, based on preliminary estimates. The company said the platform is designed to identify bottlenecks, support equipment and process troubleshooting, and help operators assess opportunities to improve throughput and product yield.

Why it Matters

The deployment builds on Honeywell’s work with Dangote to expand the refinery’s capacity from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028. In April, Honeywell also announced plans to supply process technologies and catalysts for new propylene and linear alkylbenzene production units at the complex. The units are intended to expand production of feedstocks used in plastics and detergents.

The announcement follows other efforts to apply AI to industrial operations. On Oct. 21, Schneider Electric, NVIDIA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a collaboration to develop AI agents for control-system monitoring, cybersecurity and energy optimization. Separately, Seeq and Applied Computing are combining industrial analytics with an AI model to help investigate equipment and process anomalies in energy operations.