    1. Industry News

    Honeywell and Chevron Partner on AI Solutions

    Oct. 7, 2024
    Companies are creating a new generation of AI-assisted alarm management solutions.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Honeywell will partner with Chevron to develop advanced AI-assisted solutions to help operators make decisions to enhance efficiency for refining processes and improve safety within the industrial automation space.

    Together, the two companies are creating a new generation of AI-assisted alarm management solutions that will help operators make decisions to increase the efficiency, safety and reliability of process operations and industrial assets.

    The new solutions will include an alarm guidance application that provides operators with guided and specific actions to effectively respond to alarms and operational events, helping to reduce lost profit opportunities and process safety incidents. Using AI technology, the system will mine historical data on past actions to identify patterns of alarms and the corresponding operator actions that successfully return the process to normal operation.

    "Advancements in AI will change the way companies like Chevron innovate, learn and solve problems at the plant level," said Lucian Boldea President and CEO of Honeywell Industrial Automation. "AI-Assisted automation is key to helping improve industrial plant performance while also addressing industry's workforce shortage through institutional knowledge capture, workflow digitalization, and accelerating the learning curve for the next generation."

    Through this collaboration, Chevron's operators will also be able to infuse AI into Honeywell's Experion distributed control system (DCS), making them future ready and more informed in the control room. 

