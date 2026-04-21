Honeywell, Dangote Team to Expand Petrochemical Production Capacity in Nigeria

Honeywell said it will provide process technologies and catalysts to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE to expand petrochemical production at its refinery complex in Lekki, Nigeria.
According to the company, the refinery will use Oleflex technology to produce an additional 750,000 metric tons per year of propylene, a key feedstock for plastics used in packaging, consumer goods and industrial applications. The site will also deploy process technologies and catalysts to produce 400,000 metric tons per year of linear alkylbenzene, used in detergent and surfactant production.
Honeywell said the linear alkylbenzene unit is expected to be among the largest globally once fully operational. The company added that the technologies are intended to support regional manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on imported materials.
In an April 20 press statement, the company said the collaboration builds on ongoing work to expand refining and petrochemical capacity at the site, with plans to increase total refining throughput to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.
The announcement follows other major developments for Honeywell in energy and petrochemicals. In June 2025, the company acquired Sundyne for $2.2 billion, adding pump and gas compression equipment used in refining and chemical processing. A month earlier, Honeywell also acquired Johnson Matthey’s catalyst technologies business for $2.4 billion to expand its capabilities in process technologies and catalysts.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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