Honeywell, Dangote Team to Expand Petrochemical Production Capacity in Nigeria

Honeywell said it will provide process technologies and catalysts to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE to expand petrochemical production at its refinery complex in Lekki, Nigeria.

According to the company, the refinery will use Oleflex technology to produce an additional 750,000 metric tons per year of propylene, a key feedstock for plastics used in packaging, consumer goods and industrial applications. The site will also deploy process technologies and catalysts to produce 400,000 metric tons per year of linear alkylbenzene, used in detergent and surfactant production.

Honeywell said the linear alkylbenzene unit is expected to be among the largest globally once fully operational. The company added that the technologies are intended to support regional manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on imported materials.