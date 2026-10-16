Seeq, Applied Computing Partner on Industrial AI for Energy Operations

Seeq, a Seattle-based industrial analytics software provider, has entered a commercial agreement with London-based Applied Computing to combine its industrial intelligence platform with Orbital, Applied Computing’s foundation model for energy operations.

Under the agreement, Orbital identifies equipment and process issues in complex industrial systems, while Seeq provides analytics tools for investigating findings and visualizing operational data. The companies said the combined technologies will support anomaly detection, root cause analysis and operational decision-making related to efficiency, emissions and reliability.

The initial application will support Insite, a digital platform from KBR that provides technical and advisory services for operating plants in the ammonia, petrochemical, liquefied natural gas and oil and gas industries. Powered by Applied Computing’s Orbital model, Insite will use Seeq to help analysts at KBR’s Innovation Studio in Bengaluru, India, investigate anomalies and develop customer-facing reports and recommendations.

Seeq CEO Lisa Graham said the partnership combines physics-based AI with industrial analytics to help operations teams make decisions using complex operational data. Applied Computing President Dan Jeavons said the integration is intended to connect AI-based detection and diagnosis with the operational decisions that affect plant performance.

The companies also plan to explore a bidirectional integration between Orbital and Seeq to share context and streamline AI-driven investigations. The announcement did not specify a timeline for the planned integration or quantify expected operational improvements.

Why it Matters

The agreement links AI-based equipment and process diagnostics with tools that plant teams can use to examine operating data and investigate potential causes. For chemical and energy operations, the initial deployment through KBR’s Insite platform focuses on sectors where process conditions and equipment performance are central to day-to-day operations. At this time, the companies have not disclosed deployment timelines beyond the initial application or reported measured results from the partnership.