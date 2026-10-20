ITT Goulds Pumps Plans $31M Manufacturing Site in Tennessee

ITT Inc., a Stamford, Connecticut-based manufacturer of engineered components and technologies, announced on Oct. 19 that it plans to invest $31 million to establish a manufacturing and distribution center for its Goulds Pumps business in Memphis, Tennessee.

The facility at 5633 Mineral Wells Road in Shelby County is expected to create 57 jobs and add capacity for manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and inventory management. The investment builds on existing distribution operations in Southaven, Mississippi, where business growth has created demand for additional space, according to the company.

The Memphis site will support Goulds Pumps’ portfolio of ANSI, API, process and multistage pumps for the energy, mining, power, chemical, pulp and paper, water and wastewater, and general industrial markets. The company said the expansion will increase its capacity to serve customers across North America.

The investment follows ITT’s March 2026 completion of its $4.775 billion acquisition of SPX Flow, an engineered process technology provider. The acquisition added capabilities in fluid handling, mixing, blending, separation and thermal transfer to ITT’s portfolio. Following the deal, ITT renamed its Industrial Process segment Flow Technologies, bringing its pump and valve businesses together with SPX Flow’s process equipment and systems.

Goulds Pumps is part of ITT’s Flow Technologies business, which supplies engineered pumping solutions for industrial applications.