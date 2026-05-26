Pencco Opens $20 Million Water Treatment Chemicals Plant in Gadsden, Alabama

A manufacturer of water, wastewater and corrosion control treatment chemicals is opening a new plant in Alabama this week.

Pencco’s new $20 million factory is located at 3500 Michael Ann Avenue in Gadsden.

The facility will manufacture specialty chemicals used by municipal and industrial customers to treat water and wastewater.

The operation is expected to create 40 jobs in the manufacturing, transportation and engineering fields, to support the company’s supply chain efforts in the Southeast.

Ron Horne, president and founder of Pencco, Inc., said the company is grateful for the support of state officials and Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford.

“We value our long-standing relationships with customers throughout Alabama, and this new facility represents our continued commitment to serving and strengthening those partnerships,” Horne said.

Founded in 1984, Pencco has remained family-owned and operated since its inception.

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