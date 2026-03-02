ITT Closes $4.775B SPX Flow Acquisition, Expands Flow Technologies Platform

Stamford, Connecticut-based ITT Inc. has closed its $4.775 billion acquisition of SPX Flow, a provider of engineered process technologies for industrial, chemical, energy, nutrition and health markets. The transaction was first announced in December 2025.

With the acquisition, approximately 3,900 SPX Flow employees join ITT. The company said the combination strengthens its position in highly engineered flow and process technologies, adding capabilities in mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation and thermal transfer.

SPX Flow generated more than $1.3 billion in revenue in 2025 and reported 14% organic orders growth, reflecting solid demand and execution entering 2026, according to the announcement.

Following the close, ITT’s Industrial Process segment has been renamed Flow Technologies. The combined business brings together centrifugal and twin-screw pumps, engineered valves and a broad portfolio of process systems and aftermarket services, forming what the company described as a more resilient, higher-growth platform focused on long-term profitable expansion.