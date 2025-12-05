ITT to Acquire SPX Flow in $4.8B Deal

Acquisition is expected to expand ITT’s industrial process segment of pumps, valves and mixers across industrial and chemical sectors.
Dec. 5, 2025
ITT Inc., a global provider of engineered components and process technologies, announced plans to acquire SPX Flow, a U.S.-based provider of pumps, valves, mixers and other flow and process solutions for industrial, chemical and energy markets. The deal, valued at approximately $4.8 billion, includes SPX Flow’s brands Waukesha Cherry-Burrell, Lightnin and Bran+Luebbe. 

The acquisition adds critical flow and process technologies to ITT’s existing portfolio, enhancing capabilities to address complex operational challenges in chemical manufacturing, industrial processing and energy applications, according to the company. The combined organization is expected to leverage shared engineering, manufacturing and aftermarket services to support more efficient and scalable operations.

SPX Flow will integrate into ITT’s Industrial Process segment, which includes centrifugal and twin-screw pumps and engineered valves. The joint operations will aim to enhance manufacturing flexibility, expand aftermarket support, and increase engineering capacity for customers across industrial and chemical sectors, according to the announcement. 

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

