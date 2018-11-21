/ / / Boylan Joins Fluid Sealing Association Board

Joseph Boylan The Fluid Sealing Association appoints Joseph Boylan to its board of directors. Boylan is currently marketing and sales manager at Morgan Advanced Materials in St. Mary’s, Penn.

Boylan received his B.S. in engineering from Pennsylvania State University. He has held a variety of technical, commercial and marketing positions in his 30+ years in industry, including tribological testing, materials research and development, operations, application engineering and marketing. He is currently responsible for the global strategic marketing activities for Morgan Advanced Materials’ seal and bearing business unit and its portfolio of carbon-graphite, oxide and non-oxide ceramic materials used in tribological, structural, and ballistic applications. He reportedly has an extensive background in the field of self-lubricating materials for use in rotating equipment.

Boylan is a long standing member of the FSA since 2006. He has been very active in the mechanical seals division and he currently serves on the marketing and membership committees.

For more information, visit: www.fluidsealing.com