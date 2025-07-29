Arkema Earns ISCC Plus Certification for All Acrylic Monomer Sites

Arkema announced it has received ISCC PLUS certification for its acrylic monomer production sites in France, China and the U.S., enabling mass balance-based supply of bio-attributed materials at a global scale. Certified facilities include Carling, France; Taixing, China; and Clear Lake and Bayport, Texas, the latter operated by American Acryl, a joint venture with Nippon Shokubai.
The mass balance method allows renewable or recycled feedstocks to be accounted for throughout the production process via certified bookkeeping. Arkema said this will allow customers in industries such as coatings, adhesives, mobility and water treatment to reduce product carbon footprints more efficiently.
The company said the certifications will support the rollout of bio-attributed specialty resins and additives, including high-solids, waterborne and UV-LED-EB technologies.
