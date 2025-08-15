DuPont Advances Industrial Wastewater Reuse, Earns Award

DuPont's Water Solutions team received a 2025 "Sustainability Squad" award from the Business Intelligence Group for advancing industrial wastewater treatment through their FilmTec Fortilife membranes. The membranes enable industrial customers to treat and reuse wastewater more efficiently while reducing discharge volumes, recovering valuable resources and lowering energy consumption and operational costs, according to an Aug. 14 news release.

DuPont recently introduced upgraded membrane products (CR100, XC70, XC120HR, XC160) that enhance brine concentration and energy efficiency, supporting minimal liquid discharge applications and emerging uses like lithium extraction and seawater brine crystallization.

“This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to solving some of the toughest water treatment challenges industries are facing today,” said Verónica García Molina, Global Marketing Leader at DuPont Water Solutions. “Our FilmTec Fortilife elements are helping customers meet stringent discharge regulations, reduce carbon footprints, and improve water efficiency across sectors.”