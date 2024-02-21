  • ENEWS
    1. Industry News

    Perstorp Launches ISCC Plus-Certified Plant in India

    Feb. 21, 2024
    Specialty chemicals maker’s new plant will produce penta chemicals and its renewable-based counterpart.

    By Amanda Joshi

    Sweden-based specialty chemicals maker Perstorp has built and commissioned an ISCC Plus-certified plant in western India to meet growing market demand for Pentaerythritol (Penta) and calcium formate chemicals. The plant is located in Sayakha, Bharuch, in the state of Gujarat.

    ISCC stands for International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, and is a system designed to verify the use of sustainable, bio-based and recyclable materials in the supply chain. The ISCC Plus designation is a voluntary standard for markets and sectors not regulated by the European Union (EU) Renewable Energy Directive II.

    In Sayakha, Perstorp will produce a Penta product mix, including the company’s renewable-based, ISCC PLUS-certified grade Voxtar product, and Penta mono and calcium formate. The plant will use renewably sourced raw materials and a hybrid source of electricity. 

    Voxtar is a renewable-based counterpart to Penta. Based on a traceable mass balance concept, it is designed to reduce the carbon footprint throughout the value chain and to support sourcing of renewable and recycled raw materials. Because Voxtar is chemically identical to Penta, it provides the same quality and performance as its fossil counterpart, said Perstorp in a press release.

