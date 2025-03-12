Arkema, Huntsman Obtain ISCC+ Certification

Arkema, a specialty materials producer, and Huntsman, a polyurethane manufacturer, recently announced new ISCC+ certifications.

Arkema achieved accreditation for its bio-attributed acrylic and liquid polyester resins produced in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia. The certification, which follows ISCC+ accreditations in the United States, Europe, and China, is part of the company's global mass balance roadmap.

Arkema said in a press statement its strategy is to progressively introduce a complete range of bio-attributed specialty resins and additives, including high solids, waterborne, UV/LED/EB and polyester powders.

Huntsman secured ISCC+ certification at its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) manufacturing sites in Jinshan, China, and Osnabrück, Germany. The sites join the company’s Rotterdam, The Netherlands and Wilton, U.K. sites which have been ISCC+ certified since 2023.

Michael Quinn, vice president, Global Elastomers at Huntsman Polyurethanes, said in a press statement, “This milestone demonstrates our commitment to supporting the transition to circular economy principles. Securing ISCC+ Certification requires meticulous scrutiny of supply chain practices, sustainability measures, and compliance with rigorous environmental, social and traceability standards.”

Huntsman’s TPU products are employed in specialized industrial applications to create components such as wire and cable, wheels, belting, hoses and films. They are also used as adhesive raw materials.

ISCC+ is a globally recognized, voluntary standard. Designed for companies involved in the production of recycled and/or bio-based products, the certification ensures full traceability at all points of a product’s production. The mass balance attribution approach is one type of methodology used by ISCC+. This chain-of-custody model makes it possible to track the amount and sustainability characteristics of recycled and/or bio-based material in the value chain and attribute it to specific products, based on verifiable bookkeeping.