    Air Liquide strengthens its partnership with TotalEnergies through a new major project in the south of France
    Air Liquide to Build $84M Renewable Hydrogen Unit for TotalEnergies

    Nov. 26, 2024
    The new production facility at La Mède biorefinery will generate 25,000 metric tons of green hydrogen annually, supporting sustainable aviation and transportation fuels.

    Air Liquide said Nov. 25 it has entered into a long-term contract to provide TotalEnergies’ hydrogen needs at its biorefinery in France. 

    Air Liquide will build, own and operate a new hydrogen production unit at TotalEnergies' La Mède site, with a capacity of 25,000 metric tons per year. 

    The unit will enable the production of renewable hydrogen from recycled biogenic byproducts from the TotalEnergies biorefinery, instead of using fossil hydrocarbons as feedstock, Air Liquide said. The renewable hydrogen produced will be used mainly by the biorefinery for the production of biofuels and sustainable air fuels.

    This renewable hydrogen production unit, the largest on La Mède industrial platform, would represent an investment of over 80 million euros ($84 million) for Air Liquide. The unit is expected to be operational in 2028. 

