  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    6716880d6d106ebd01896c5e Shutterstock 2280474099
    1. Industry News

    Repsol Halts Green Hydrogen Projects in Spain

    Oct. 21, 2024
    Company cites unfavorable regulatory environment as a key factor in its decision.

    Source Reuters

    Repsol has suspended three green hydrogen projects in Spain due to a challenging regulatory environment, Reuters news service reported on Oct. 21.

    The projects have a total electrolysis capacity of 350 megawatts (MW), Reuters reported.

    The company had previously warned in a 2023 earnings release energy taxes that were designed to be temporary was punishing companies like Repsol that are investing in energy projects.

    As Reuters noted, Repsol’s move could impact the Spanish government’s goal of generating 12 gigawatts of green hydrogen production capacity by the end of the decade.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.