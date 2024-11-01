  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Direct Air Capture Reactor Touts Hydrogen Coproduction
    1. Environmental Protection
    2. Air (Environment)

    Direct Air Capture Reactor Touts Hydrogen Coproduction

    Nov. 1, 2024
    The new reactor design could help solve the pressing problem of emission impacts on the climate and biosphere by enabling more agile and scalable carbon dioxide mitigation strategies.

    Source Rice University

    Rice University researchers have developed an electrochemical reactor that could significantly reduce energy consumption in direct air capture (DAC) of carbon dioxide. Led by chemical engineer Haotian Wang, the study published in Nature Energy describes a modular, three-chambered reactor with a specialized porous solid electrolyte layer.

    Unlike conventional DAC technologies that rely on high-temperature processes, this new reactor uses electrical energy to regenerate carbon dioxide at room temperature. The technology offers several advantages: it works without additional chemicals, generates no unwanted byproducts and can even cogenerate hydrogen, potentially lowering manufacturing costs for net-zero fuels and chemicals.

    “Hydrogen coproduction during direct air capture could translate into dramatically lower capital and operation costs for downstream manufacturing of net-zero fuels or chemicals,” said Wang in a news release. 

    The reactor addresses the limitations of existing carbon capture methods. Traditional approaches like amine-based sorbents are toxic, while water-based solutions require high temperatures to release captured CO2. In contrast, this new system can efficiently split carbonate and bicarbonate solutions, producing alkaline absorbent in one chamber and high-purity carbon dioxide in another.

    The researchers optimized electrical inputs to control ion movement and mass transfer, reducing energy barriers. Wang believes this technology represents a significant milestone in atmospheric carbon capture and could motivate industries to pursue more sustainable processes, supporting the transition toward a net-zero future.

    About the Author

    Traci Purdum | Editor-in-Chief

    Traci Purdum, an award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering manufacturing and management issues, is a graduate of the Kent State University School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Kent, Ohio, and an alumnus of the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.