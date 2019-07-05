Chemical Processing

Wyssmont’s Turbo-Dryer features gentle handling, precise temperature control, virtually 100% solvent recovery and easily adjustable drying conditions, according to the company. The dryer is designed for chemicals, specialty chemical, mineral, food additive and pharmaceutical industries. Wyssmont’s test lab requires only a few pounds per test and reliably scales up to any production capacity, according to the company. Rental units are available for interim production.

