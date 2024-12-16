BASF Opens Catalyst Research Center to Accelerate Green Technology Innovation

BASF officially opened its new catalyst development and solids processing center in Ludwigshafen, Germany on Dec. 12.

This research facility will serve as a hub for pilot-scale synthesis of chemical catalysts, the company said.

BASF expects the facility to provide global customers with faster access to innovative technologies.

The pilot plant will also be critical for the development of new solids processing technologies, the company said in a press statement.

BASF constructed the new center to replace an older building.

What People Are Saying

Helmut Winterling, president of group research at BASF: “With cutting-edge process equipment, our new catalyst development and solids processing center enables BASF to conduct more focused and rapid development of innovative catalyst and process technologies, which we and our customers urgently need for the green transformation. It is also an important investment in the future of our research and development activities at the Ludwigshafen site.”

Detlef Ruff, senior vice president of process catalysts at BASF: “The new center will help the company transition lab-developed catalysts to production scale. This new center offers us the ideal conditions to transition lab-developed catalysts to production scale. It will enable us to provide our customers with high-quality pilot samples of new catalysts. We can thus react more flexibly to the needs of the market and supply innovative technological solutions faster — a crucial factor in successfully launching new products.”