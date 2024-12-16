  • Newsletters
    BASF inaugurates new Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center
    1. Processing Equipment
    2. Powder & Solids

    BASF Opens Catalyst Research Center to Accelerate Green Technology Innovation

    Dec. 16, 2024
    The company’s new Ludwigshafen facility aims to speed up catalyst development and support global customers' green transformation efforts.
    BASF
    The picture shows a process for particle drying at the BASF Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center.
    The picture shows a process for particle drying at the BASF Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center in Ludwigshafen.

    BASF officially opened its new catalyst development and solids processing center in Ludwigshafen, Germany on Dec. 12.

    This research facility will serve as a hub for pilot-scale synthesis of chemical catalysts, the company said. 

    BASF expects the facility to provide global customers with faster access to innovative technologies. 

    The pilot plant will also be critical for the development of new solids processing technologies, the company said in a press statement.

    BASF constructed the new center to replace an older building. 

    What People Are Saying

    Helmut Winterling, president of group research at BASF: “With cutting-edge process equipment, our new catalyst development and solids processing center enables BASF to conduct more focused and rapid development of innovative catalyst and process technologies, which we and our customers urgently need for the green transformation. It is also an important investment in the future of our research and development activities at the Ludwigshafen site.”

    Detlef Ruff, senior vice president of process catalysts at BASF: “The new center will help the company transition lab-developed catalysts to production scale. This new center offers us the ideal conditions to transition lab-developed catalysts to production scale. It will enable us to provide our customers with high-quality pilot samples of new catalysts. We can thus react more flexibly to the needs of the market and supply innovative technological solutions faster — a crucial factor in successfully launching new products.”

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

