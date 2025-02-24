  • Newsletters
    KSU Offers Advanced Manufacturing Courses

    Feb. 24, 2025
    The short courses were designed to meet industry demand for training.

    Kansas State University is offering new advanced manufacturing short courses for industry professionals at its Olathe campus. The courses have been designed to expand professionals' knowledge and practical skills.

    The 2025 lineup includes various courses designed to provide guidance and support on topics such as dust collection, pneumatic conveying and materials processing.

    “We arranged a lineup built on the foundation of what has been well-received, and we're building upward,” said Lauren Racki, professional development manager at K-State Olathe. “Manufacturing in itself is an interdisciplinary process, so K-State Olathe is particularly positioned to serve a variety of organizations and industries,” she added.

    According to KSU, each of the courses tackles a different aspect of the advanced manufacturing industry and features a combination of robust discussion of theory along with practical hands-on learning with real equipment and systems. All courses are taught by experts with direct industry experience. Upcoming courses include: 

    • Processing and Handling of Bulk Solid Materials | Feb. 25–26
    • Basics of Pneumatic Conveying | April 8–9, and Dec. 2–3
    • Advanced Pneumatic Conveying | June 10–12
    • Programmable Logic Controller and Automation | Aug. 26–27
    • Dust Collection Fundamentals and System Design | Oct. 7–9

    In-person courses are hosted at KSU’s Bulk Solids Technology Center in Olathe with lab demonstrations at a local industry lab. Online courses use the same mix of robust theory and practical demonstrations but are offered in a fully virtual environment.

    “K-State Olathe provides hands-on training delivered by professionals who know what it's like to work directly in this industry,” said Jonathan McPherson, director of advanced manufacturing research and training at KSU. “This means we're able to provide attendees with the skills and practical knowledge they need to be immediately successful regardless of their role in manufacturing."

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

