AMP, AHS Rebrand After Merger

Advanced Material Processing (AMP) and Automated Handling Solutions (AHS), two material processing and handling solutions companies, have merged and rebranded as Akona Process Solutions (Akona). The new company is owned by May River Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm that also acquired Cashco late last year.

The merger unifies the two companies’ process and handling solutions, including mixers, blenders, dryers, screeners, conveyors, bulk material filling and discharging systems, as well as integrated control solutions for process industries.

Brands under the new umbrella company include Cablevey, Kason, Marion and Spiroflow. Akona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with engineering, sales and service centers across the United States and Europe.