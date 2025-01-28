  • Newsletters
    AMP, AHS Rebrand After Merger

    Jan. 28, 2025
    Newly merged Advanced Material Processing and Automated Handling Solutions announce new brand name, Akona Process Solutions.

    Advanced Material Processing (AMP) and Automated Handling Solutions (AHS), two material processing and handling solutions companies, have merged and rebranded as Akona Process Solutions (Akona). The new company is owned by May River Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm that also acquired Cashco late last year.

    The merger unifies the two companies’ process and handling solutions, including mixers, blenders, dryers, screeners, conveyors, bulk material filling and discharging systems, as well as integrated control solutions for process industries. 

    Brands under the new umbrella company include Cablevey, Kason, Marion and Spiroflow. Akona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with engineering, sales and service centers across the United States and Europe.

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

