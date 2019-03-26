Viega introduces MegaPress Stainless XL fittings for 2½", 3" and 4" pipe. The new fittings join the current MegaPress Stainless offerings of ½", ¾", 1", 1½" and 2" sizes to create a comprehensive lineup for a broad variety of applications including maintenance and repair.

Designed for iron pipe size (IPS) stainless steel, the new line of MegaPress Stainless XL fittings reportedly makes secure connections in seconds. MegaPress fittings reduce installation time by up to 90% compared to traditional pipe joining methods, according to the company. MegaPress Stainless XL fittings are equipped with Viega Smart Connect technology, which allows installers to easily identify unpressed connections during pressure testing.

MegaPress Stainless XL fittings are available in 304 and 316 stainless steel and are approved for use with Schedule 10 to Schedule 40 pipe. Viega also offers MegaPress fittings for carbon steel pipe up to 4" and copper nickel alloy pipe up to 2".