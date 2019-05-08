Ulvac Technologies, Inc. introduces the LS series of dry screw pumps as a high performance, more compact and lower cost replacement to multi-stage dry Roots pumps for a range of vacuum applications. With four pumping speeds from 120 to 1,000 m3/h, the LS series provides high pumping speed, compact size and low power consumption.

The Ulvac LS pump features a pair of conical shaped, variable pitch, deeply machined steel screws that allow the pump to be 1/3 shorter in length and 1/3 lighter in weight than other screw pumps in the same pumping speed class. The screw design also increases the pumping speed near atmospheric pressure, allowing the LS pump to deliver a 20% faster pump down time while using less power, according to the company. Power consumption is no more than 0.6 kW upon reaching ultimate pressure. A specialized built-in silencer reduces the noise level to not more than 61 dB(a). The lighter weight and smaller size of the LS series pumps compared to other dry pumps makes them suitable for easy retrofits.