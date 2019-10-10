With its new Compact Series, SPX Flow, Inc. transfers the benefits of its Lightnin technology – proven mixing performance, efficiency and reliability – into a more standardized solution for users who require faster availability.

Compact Series mixers are suited for open tank applications (e.g. municipal, industrial water or wastewater, and mining and minerals slurry processes) and for sealed tank applications (e.g. chemical process applications requiring a mechanical seal). The new series offers many of the features offered on other mixers in the Lightnin range including a choice of high efficiency impellers and a gearbox designed by SPX Flow specifically for reliability in mixing applications while keeping simplicity of design. The new range also includes the Lightnin True Dry Well, which is integrally cast into the gearbox. Critical for drinking water and other applications, the dry well protects against lubricants seeping past shaft seals, which can contaminate process fluids.

The Compact Series units offer a compact footprint and reduced weight, and are easy to install with integrated cast iron feet on the gearbox. They can accommodate double or triple reduction in the same gearbox size, so the same space can accommodate multiple speeds. Their simple construction with parallel shafts in the gearbox ensures quiet, smooth operation and, with low temperature rise in the unit, long lubricant life. The impellers are designed to optimize mixing performance by maximizing flow generation and minimizing drive loads.

The range covers powers of 0.75 – 55 kW (1HP to 75HP) with speeds of 13-155 rpm, is available with OSHA, CE and ATEX certification and availability of premium efficiency for safe area motors. Gearboxes along with the shaft and impeller are assembled in the company’s U.S. facility where SPX Flow has precision tooling and testing/metrology capability.