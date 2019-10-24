The new Scaletron VMF-90E volumetric feeder enables rapid installation of a treatment process dosing system wherever and whenever it is needed. For automated additive dosing and monitoring with consistent feed rates, the Scaletron VMF-90E is an automatic, full-featured volumetric feeding system for adding dry polymers to water, wastewater and chemical processing applications. Mounted on a rugged, 48” x 31.5” steel skid, the system is completely portable permitting the VMF-90E feeder to be quickly installed or moved anywhere dosing operations are required. The skid is pre-cut with forklift slots to facilitate pick up and transport.

The VMF-90E feeder system is comprised of a helix screw feeder, vibratory agitator, programmable control module, solution mix tank with mixer and a number of efficiency-enhancing options. The system accurately dispenses aluminum sulfate (alum), calcium hydroxide (hydrated lime), carbon, magnesium hydroxide, polymers, potassium, soda ash and other dry powders or pelletized materials used in the water and wastewater industries. The system’s portability lets operators deploy additive metering/monitoring at the exact time and location where dosing procedures are needed to improve treatment process flexibility and streamline operations. Scaletron designed the VMF-90E feeder as a pre-engineered system, which permits competitive pricing and facilitates rapid turnaround on orders.

Accurate to within 1% of volume, according to the company, the new Scaletron unit is available in three rugged construction styles. The carbon steel style includes a corrosion resistant zinc oxide primer and Scaletron Yellow dry powdered epoxy coating. The VMF-90E is also available in 304 or 316 stainless steel. A vibratory agitator is standard as is a concentric material conditioning overwind auger. The 3.6 cubic foot hopper feeds to a 35, 50, or 75 gallon solution mixing tank with mixer motor and propeller. Feed rate is from 1.02 to 10.19 cu. ft. per hour. and utilizes a 1.5-inch stainless steel open helix screw driven by a right angle gearbox (21:1 ratio, 83 rpm max.). A touch screen, programmable SCR speed controller is housed in a water and dust proof NEMA 4X stainless enclosure.

Options for the VMF-90E volumetric feeder enhance durability and functionality. These include removable lids (carbon steel, 304 or 316 stainless), a feeder stand and an integrated "loss in weight" measurement system with four load cells and a digital scale controller.