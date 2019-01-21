Ross introduces a custom 150-gallon triple shaft VersaMix Model VMC-150 mixer with elaborate automation and safety functions. Special features include six pneumatic clamps rated for 4000 pounds each for remote locking of the mix vessel to the mixer cover designed for 29.5”Hg vacuum and 5 psi internal pressure. The clamps likewise function as redundant limit switches, allowing for operation only when secured. The VMC-150 also includes automated valves for powder feed and CIP liquids, RTD multi-point temperature sensor, built-in vacuum pump assembly, load cell system and centralized HMI.

The three independently-driven agitators of Ross triple shaft mixers include a high speed saw-tooth dispersing blade for quick product wet out, a three-wing anchor for efficient transport of viscous product throughout the mixing zone and a third shaft, frequently a high shear rotor/stator homogenizer for emulsification. The VMC-150 features a helical auger screw for submerging floating agglomerates. When reversed, the auger screw surfaces air pockets resulting in decreased batch cycle time. The sides and bottom of the mixing vessel are jacketed and insulated for operation up to 100 PSIG at 250F.